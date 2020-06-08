A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State on Monday sentenced a 31-year-old man, Muftau Omobolaji, to nine months at the Ilesa Correctional Center for fraud involving $1,850.

The trial Judge, Justice Peter Lifu, had ordered that the convict be sent to the Ilesa Correctional facility due to the offence committed without any option of fine.

Omobolaji, who said he had three kids, was arraigned for allegedly presenting himself as Cheryl, a Canadian woman, in order to dupe an American lady of $1,850.

The Prosecution Counsel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Muritalar Usman, said the convict committed the offence sometimes in October 2019 within Osogbo metropolis.

Usman said a Lexus car EX 350 with registration number KSF 975 FK, infinix phone, and a cash sum of $1,850 were recovered from the convict.

The convict admitted commission of the crime and opted for plea bargain.

He said a friend introduced the crime to him during the mandatory National Youth Service Corps programme for graduates of tertiary institutions, promising never to commit such offence again.

His Counsel, T. A. Bozimo, had earlier prayed the court to tamper justice with mercy in sentencing the convict.