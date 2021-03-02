A Central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday sentenced a 21-year-old labourer, Mission James, to six months imprisonment for stealing N150,000.

James pleaded guilty to trespass, housebreaking, mischief and theft and begged for leniency.

A panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, did not give James an option to pay a fine.

The magistrates also ordered the convict to pay back the N150,000 to the complainant, Dayo Durodola, who lives in Rayfield.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported at the Anglo-Jos Police Station on February 5 by Durodola.

The prosecutor said the convict broke into the complainant’s house and stole N150,000 and other valuables.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 333, 337, 313 and 273of the Plateau Penal Code Law.