Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on Wednesday convicted and sentenced an internet fraudster, Kehinde Adelakun, to nine months imprisonment.

Adelakun was arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a two-count charge bordering on possession of documents containing false pretext.

He was arrested on August 21, 2020 around the Oniru axis of Lagos State by operatives of the EFCC for his involvement in internet fraud.

One of the count reads: “That you, Adelakun Kehinde Adewumi, sometime in August 2020, at Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, had in your possession email correspondence titled CREDIT ALERT TRANSACTIONS, wherein you falsely represented yourself as ALVINE INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES VENTURES to be able to provide Bitcoin and was credited the sum of Ten Million Naira (N10, 000, 000. 00) in two tranches of Five Million Naira each (N5, 000, 000. 00), which pretext you knew or ought to know to be false and committed an offence contrary to Section 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, No 11 of 2011.”

He pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Consequently, the prosecution counsel, Anita Imo, reviewed the facts before the court and tendered the incriminating documents printed from the defendant’s gmail account.

Imo further urged the court to convict the defendant accordingly.

Delivering her judgment, the Judge found him guilty of the offence and sentenced him to nine months imprisonment with an option of fine of N250,000.