An Upper Area Court, sitting in Wannune,Tarka LGA, of Benue State, presided over by Aaga Torkaa on Wednesday convicted a road traffic offender, Suaga J Terkumbur for assaulting an operative of the Federal Road Safety Corps diligently carrying out his lawful duty along Wannune – Gboko Road on January 9, 2021.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, on Wednesday.

The statement disclosed that the offender who was convicted on three counts bagged nine months imprisonment or an option of N9,000.00 fine. The Upper Area Court also gave Torkaa other conditions for bail, including the payment of the sum of N25,000.00 being the medical bill accrued as a result of the injuries he inflicted on the Marshal Operative during the assault, and another sum of N5,000.00 as compensation for the uniform of the staff that he tore.

The Court also ruled that the offender’s impounded vehicle should only be released by FRSC after duration of 30 days from date of judgment after meeting all conditions as read during the judgment.

The Corps Marshal expressed utmost satisfaction with the outcome of the judgment as he vowed to put an end to knockdown and indiscriminate assault on FRSC personnel on the highway. He also vowed to ensure the security of all personnel on patrol operations, traffic control, public enlightenment and rescue services.

Kazeem added that he Corps “wishes to warn all motorists who derive pleasure in knocking down, assaulting and molesting FRSC personnel, to desist from the inhuman act as the Corps will always hunt them down and ensure that the law takes its due course.”