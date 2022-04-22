Court jails applicant 12 months for stealing armoured cable, iron rods

An Upper Area Court in Jos, Friday sentenced an applicant, Bulus Sunday, 22, to 12 months imprisonment for stealing an armoured cable and iron rods.

The presiding Judge, Daniel Damulak, handed down the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to house breaking and theft and begged the court for leniency.

Damulak gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N60,000 fine.

He also ordered the convict to pay N150,000 in damages to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gowkat told the court that the case was reported at the ‘A’ division Police station Jos, on January 24, 2022, by Adebayo Ado.

He said Sunday, an applicant broke into the house of Ado, located at No 7, Creek street in Jos, the Plateau State’s capital and stole pumping machine and a gas burner.

Gowkat said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 228 and 272 of the Plateau Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria