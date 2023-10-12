Court jails 34-year-old barber for stealing NAN properties

A 34-year-old Barber, Sampson Ezeugwu, was on Wednesday sentenced to 10 months in prison at the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service Centre for stealing the properties of the Awka office of the News Agency of Nigeria.

M. C. Anyaegbunam, the Presiding Magistrate of Court III, Awka, Anambra State, handed Ezeugwu the sentence.

This was after he pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of break and enter and stealing brought against him by the police.

Hojo Ubanna, the Police Prosecutor, had in count one of the charge, number: MAW/348C/2023, accused Ezeugwu of break and enter into the NAN Awka office on October 6, 2023.

Ubanna, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, also alleged that Ezeugwu on the same date stole parts of galaxy backbone internet facility, HP desktop computer, and steel for prefix ceiling.

He said the accused equally stole electrical wires, compressor of refrigerator and control switch, all properties of NAN and committed the offence punishable under section 353(12) of the Criminal Code Cap. 36 volume II Laws of the Anambra State of Nigeria, 1991, as amended.

After listening to charges brought against him, Ezeugwu pleaded guilty.

The convict told the court that he hails from Orba, Nsukka in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, but could not explain the reason for his criminal activities.

He said: “I can attribute my problems in life to my uncle who bought clipper and generator and gave me money to open a barbers’ Shop in our village.

“Since my uncle assisted me to open this shop, I no longer understand myself.

“At times I will be dancing on the road.

“At times I will go drinking and behaving abnormally.”

Ezeugwu, who further said he is the first son of his parents, added that his other siblings are all university graduates and doing well in their various fields.

Anyaegbunam, while pronouncing judgement, said there was no need wasting the time of the court by going into full details of the matter.

The court added that the convict would serve the 10 months jail sentence without the option of a fine.

NAN recalls that Ezeugwu was arrested last on October 6 by a combined team of private security operatives and police deployed to the Government House, Awka.