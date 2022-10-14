Court jails 25-year-old man for stealing 

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun Friday sentenced a 25-year-old artisan, Ayodele Ajibola, to six months imprisonment for stealing a Samsung Plasma Television, a speaker and other valuables worth N245,000.

Ajibola, whose address was not provided, pleaded guilty to burglary and theft.

In her ruling, Magistrate A.O.Adeyemi sentenced Ajibola without any option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye told the court that the convict committed the offence on October 11 at about 9.30 p.m. at Ajayi-Egan via Atan,Ota.

Adaraloye said that the convict broke into the house of Dada Olabode and stole a plasma television, a sound speaker and other valuable items worth N245,000.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390 and 412 of the Criminal Code, Vol.1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.