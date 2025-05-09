Court jails 25 internet fraudsters in Edo

Justices W.l. Aziegbemhin and A.N. Erhabor of Edo State High Court, sitting in Benin City have convicted and sentenced 25 internet fraudsters to various jail terms.

The convicts are: Tremendous Irosaike Eraze, Etinosa Newman, Benjamin Evbayemwenru, Otomobor Prosper, Osalumhewse Hope, Omigiri Shedrack Sabinus, Imasekhomwan Favour Lucky, Karoighen Enamegoulor, Onuka Patrick, Osarenmen Iyobosa and Justice Osakpolor Amadin.

Others are: Iboi Joshua, Edward Peter Osagie, Sunday Wisdom, Ozili Jude, Idehen Kelvin, Destiny Melekwelu, Eyoto Favour, Blessed Awosei Odekhilan, Melekwelu Daniel Chinedu, Sunday Olawole, Abulime Promise, Salisu Lucky Nurudeen, Idehen Lucky and Ohikhozai Zion.

They were prosecuted by the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on a separate one-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence, advance fee fraud, retention of proceeds of crime and possession of fraudulent documents.

The charge against Eraze reads: “That you Tremendous Irosaike Eraze (m) on or about the 15th of April, 2025 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did have in your possession, documents which you knew or ought to have known contained false pretence, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 and 8 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

They all pleaded “guilty” to their charge when they were read to them, prompting the prosecution counsel, F.A Jirbo, I.M Elodi I.K Agwai, K.Y Bello, A. Al-Amin Ibrahim, Salihu Ahmed, Bala Rabah and Faisal Ibrahim to pray the court to convict and sentence them accordingly, while counsel to the defendants pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, stating that they have become remorseful for their actions.

Justice Erhabor convicted and sentenced Eraze, Newman, Evbayemwenru, Prosper, Hope, Sabinus, Lucky, Enamegoulor, Patrick, Iyobosa, Wisdom, Jude, Kelvin, Melekwelu, Favour, Odekhilan, Chinedu, Olawole, Promise, Lucky and Zion to two years imprisonment, each or to pay N200, 000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) fine respectively, while he convicted and sentenced Nurudeen to one week community service around the court premises.

On his part, Justice Aziegbemhin convicted and sentenced Amadin to three years imprisonment or to pay N500, 000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) fine, while he convicted and sentenced the duo of Joshua and Osagie to two years imprisonment each or to pay N400, 000 (Four Hundred Thousand Naira) fine, respectively.

In addition to their sentences, all the convicts forfeited their phones, computers and money found in their respective bank accounts to the federal government and undertook in writing to be of good behaviour henceforth.

The convicts’ journey to the correctional centre began with their arrest by the Benin Zonal Directorate of the EFCC following credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities

