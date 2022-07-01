Court jails 20-year-old man for three and half years over defilement in Edo

An Oredo Magistrate’s Court in Benin Friday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Augustine Obasi to three and half years in prison for defiling a 15-year-old girl.

Obasi was arraigned before the court in November, 2020 on a four count charge bothering on conspiracy, unlawful abduction, rape and for having unlawful carnal knowledge of his victim.

Delivery judgement, the Chief Magistrate, Esther Aimofumeh, said Obasi was guilty of count two and count four of the charges brought against him.

Aimofumeh said the convict was guilty of abducting his victim and for having unlawful canal knowledge of the victim.

The chief magistrate, therefore, sentenced Obasi to six months imprisonment with an option N60,000 fine while on count four,, the convict was sentenced to three years imprisonment without an option of fine.

She said the sentences would run concurrently.