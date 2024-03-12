Court issues warrant of arrest against Lagos socialite

A Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square, on Tuesday, issued a bench warrant against Sikiru Nollah, a socialite, charged with wilful damage of a building.

Justice Sherifat Sonaike issued the bench warrant after Nollah refused to appear before the court for trial.

Sonaike ordered that the defendant be arrested anywhere he is found.

The Lagos State Government represented by Dr Babajide Martins, the Director of Public Prosecutions, had brought a charge to the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences sometime in 2023, at No. 20A Church Street, Lagos Island.

Martins said that the defendant unlawfully damaged the property of one Kumefo Olaribigbe.

According to him, the property was managed by one Hakeem Okwuyi.

He said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the public peace.

Martins said that the offences contravened Sections 168(d), 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.