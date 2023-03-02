Court issues bench warrant against student for alleged cheating

A Gwagwalada Chief Magistrates’ Court, FCT has issued a bench warrant authorising the arrest of a student, Oduh David, for alleged cheating.

Chief Magistrate Munir Sani issued the warrant following an oral application by the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko.

The counsel said the defendant was absent to defend the charge against him.

Sani also ordered that the surety be served notice to show why the bail bond entered should not be forfeited.

He adjourned the matter until April 19 for hearing.

The police charged David with cheating, which he pleaded not guilty to.

Earlier, Tanko told the court that the complainant, Ahmed Iliyasu of Dagiri Gwagwalada, Abuja reported the matter at Gwagwalada police station on September 14, 2023.

Tanko said that the defendant went to the complainant’s bet shop and played game worth N55,000 and refused to pay.

He said the offence contravened the provision of section 320 of the Penal Code.