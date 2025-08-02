Court halts suspension of LG boss who challenged cutting short of his tenure

A Minna High Court has granted an interim injunction restraining the suspension and potential impeachment of Aminu Yakubu-Ladan, the Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State, who is challenging a move to cut short his tenure.

The Niger State High Court, presided over by Justice Mohammed Mohamed, granted the interim order in Minna, the state capital, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the council’s legislative arm on July 28, 2025 served a notice of suspension on the chairman, citing allegations of misconduct and abuse of office.

The suspension notice was signed by 10 members of the legislative arm.

The chairman had earlier filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking to restrain the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) and others from conducting a scheduled LG election until the expiration of council chairmen’s tenure.

The NSIEC had fixed November 1 for the conduct of the local government poll across the state.

The judge restrained the 1st to 10th defendants from acting on or taking further actions on the suspension notice, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The court also granted an interim order restraining the 1st to 11th defendants from initiating or commencing the processes, by whatever means, the removal of the plaintiff (chairman) from office.

The judge adjourned the case until August 6 for hearing.

