An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Thursday granted N2 million bail to a 28-year-old man, Adesingbin Hammed, over alleged burglary and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 1, 2021, at 01:00 a.m., at No. 2, Line 11, Ilupeju Quarters, Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant conspired with others now at large, to commit felony to wit; burglary and stealing.

He added that the defendant burgled the dwelling house of one Dr Oyelese Olubukola, through the ceiling with intent to commit felony.

According to him, the defendant stole a Lenovo Laptop valued N94,000; a Compact Laptop valued N90,000; a Nokia C2 handset valued N38,000; an Android Itel Phone valued N25,000 and a small Itel phone valued N6,500.

Other items stolen are: one Fero handset valued N5,500 and a clipper valued N9,000, total value being N268,000, property of Olubukola.

The prosecutor also said that the defendant unlawfully possessed a Compact Laptop; a Nokia C2 Handset; an Android Itel phone; a small Itel phone and a clipper which upon enquiries he could not give satisfactory account of how he got them.

Emmanuel explained that the defendant damaged the ceiling of the house of Dr Oyelese Olubukola to gain entry into the apartment .

He said that the offences contravened Sections 390(9), 411, 430, 451 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to a five-count charge of: conspiracy, burglary, stealing, unlawful possession and damaging.

The defence counsel, Sunday Unah, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal terms, while he promised that his client would not jump bail, but would produce substantial sureties.

Magistrate A. A. Adebayo granted the bail to the defendant in the sum of N2million, with one surety in like sum.

Adebayo added that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and his or her house must be verified by the prosecution.

He adjourned the case until April 8 for hearing.