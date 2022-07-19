Court grants housewife divorce on grounds of elopement

A Jos Central Area Court on Tuesday granted the prayer of a housewife, Rhoda Jonathan for divorce on grounds that her husband, Dakogol eloped with his lover.

Jonathan in her divorce petition, alleged that Dakogol was abusive and has failed to provide for his family.

The presiding Judges, Malam Sadiq Adamu and Hyacenth Dolnanan, in granting the request made by Jonathan, said; “all efforts to reconcile the couple have failed”.

The judges ordered the petitioner and respondent to go their separate ways.

The court however instructed Dakogol to provide monthly for the upkeep for his children.

Earlier, Jonathan pleaded with the court to dissolve their marriage, saying that her husband of 20 years, failed to cater for their three children.

”Before he eloped four months ago, we had frequent quarrels and he stopped performing his duties as a husband.

”I am tired and want to move on with my life,” she said.