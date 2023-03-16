Court grants housewife custody of two children

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja granted a housewife, Bilikisu Salawudeen, custody of her two children, following a settlement reached between herself and her former husband, Abdulmumini Yahaya.

Delivering ruling, the judge, Malam Yahaya Sheshi ordered that Yahaya should ensure the children’s feeding, health care and welfare is taken care of being his responsibility as a father.

Yahaya had approached the court in February, seeking custody of his children aged, two and five.

He told the court that his former wife, whom he lived with, abandoned him with their children and travelled to her village in Okene, Kogi without any quarrel.

The plaintiff said he discovered Salawudeen’s location through her brother after six days of her departure, with a message asking him to take their children to her.

Yahaya however filed for the custody of his children on the grounds of neglect and lack of care on Salawudeen’s part.