A Sharia Court sitting in Dorayi, Kano, on Thursday, granted Rahma Ya’u divorce, on grounds that her husband of six months, Zakari, abandoned her for four months.

Delivering judgment, Malam Umar Dan-Baba, dissolved the marriage.

Earlier, Rahma told the court that her husband abandoned her without food and money.

”My lord, whenever we are together, he insults me and my parents.

”He is also abusive,” she said.

In his testimony, Zakari’s brother, Jamilu told the court that his brother does not pick his calls and has refused to tell him where he is.