A Jos Central Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Monday granted a man, Eche Samson, divorce on grounds that his wife of three years, Blessing, abandoned him for one year.

Delivering judgment, Ghazali Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan, granted Samson’s prayers.

The judges also granted custody of the child to Samson.

The panel further granted the respondent access to visit the child during holidays and anytime she wants to see her son.

Earlier, Samson in his petition, said: ”Blessing left me in February 2020, abandoning our two-year-old son who was unwell.”