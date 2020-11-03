A 25-year-old man, Adetunji Ismail, standing trial before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing a live turkey, was, on Tuesday, granted bail in the sum of N20,000.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 2, at about 4.30 am, at Omisanjana area of Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant, on the said date, unlawfully stole one live turkey, valued at N35,000, property of one Obakpolo Kennedy.

Akinwale said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. C.16, Vol. I, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

The defence counsel, Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant his client bail, since it was a bailable offence.

He assured the court that the defendant would produce credible surety and that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Adefunke Anorma, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000, with one surety in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Dec. 8, for hearing.