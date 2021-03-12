An FCT High Court sitting in Kubwa has dismissed an alleged fraud case against a community leader, Samuel Ezekwo, and four others.

They were accused of diverting N2.5 billion from American Hospital Limited.

Ezekwo, Chikwendu Udensi, Felix Akhibue, John Okoro and Iyamah Edward were charged with criminal conspiracy and breach of trust preferred against them by the Inspector General of Police.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya dismissed the case following an application by the Attorney General of the Federation, filed Bagudu Sani to discontinue the matter.

Sani informed the court that he was taking over proceedings from Abdulrashid Sidi, the prosecution counsel from the Office of the Inspector General of Police.

He said: “We have an application dated March 11, 2021 for the discontinuance of the case.

“The Attorney General of the Federation wants the case to be discontinued pursuant to Section 107(1) and 108 (1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

“Section 108(1) states that in any trial before a court, a prosecutor may or on the instruction of the Attorney General of the Federation, in case of offence against an act of the National Assembly, may at any stage before judgment is pronounced, withdraw the charge against any defendant either generally or in respect of one or more offences with which the defendant is charged.

“The AGF intends to discontinue proceedings until it harmonises and reviews all investigations conducted in the matter.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendants were arraigned on March 4 by the Inspector-General of Police.

The prosecution counsel said the defendants allegedly conspired sometime in September 2010 and diverted N2.2 billion to their personal use.

He argued that the said sum was fund approved by the Federal Republic for the America Hospital Limited.

Sidi said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 312 of the Penal Code.

—