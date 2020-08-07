A High Court in Kaduna on Friday fixed September 29 to rule on the motion of no-case-submission filed by Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zazaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

The IMN leader is seeking the court to quash the State Government’s case against him for lack of evidence.

Justice Gideon Kurada fixed the date after counsel to the defendant, Abubakar Marshall, holding the briefs for Femi Falana, had asked the court to quash the charges preferred against El-Zakzaky by the government for not “disclosing an offence known to law contrary to Section 36 (8) and (12) of the 1999 constitution as amended”.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dari Bayero, adopted this final arguments in the matter.

The IMN leader and his wife Zeenat are standing trial on allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace, among other charges.

Marshall, who spoke to reporters shortly after the adjournment, said he prayed the court to dismiss the case for lack of evidence, devoid of any merit and could not stand before any court of law.

“We prayed the Court to dismiss the charges because they are devoid of any merit and will not stand before any court of law,” Marshall said.

He said the third and fourth defendants in the case, also charged with committing the offence, had been discharged and acquitted by another Kaduna State High Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the team of prosecution Counsel did not speak to the press at the end of the court session.