Court fixes date to hear Kanu’s N5b suit against FG

An Abia State High Court has fixed November 2, 2021 for the hearing of a fundamental rights suit filed by leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, revealed this in a press statement he issued to the media on Thursday in Lagos.

In the statement, titled: “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Fundamental Rights suit to be heard on 2nd November, 2021,” Ejimakor said Kanu was also demanding N5 billion.

The lawyer had on August 27, 2021 filed the case, demanding that the Federal Government returns Kanu to Kenya, where he was “abducted”.

The statement read: “For the information of the general public, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Fundamental Rights suit pending before the High Court of Abia State has been assigned and set down for hearing on 2nd November, 2021.

“On this date, the Nigerian government and its Attorney-General will be expected to move their extant application for extension of time to file their defense to the suit and my opposition to the application.

“It is my intention to, on the spot, move for a Ruling on their application for extension of time, so that the case can proceed quickly to the next level, which is expected to be a definitive hearing on the substantive matter.

“Fundamental Rights suits are intended to be concluded quickly, especially in situations such as this where my Client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (the Applicant) is currently incarcerated.”