The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, fixed January 25 for ruling in the committal application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against Sani Dan-Galadima, who stood as surety for Faisal, son of Abdurasheed Maina.

Justice Okon Abang, who adjourned the ruling, said it was not ready.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the court had, on December 1, ordered Dan-Galadima, who represents Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara, to appear in court over his suretyship for Faisal, who was said to have jumped bail in his ongoing money laundering trial.

He was summoned to appear in court to show cause why he should not be imprisoned if he failed to either produce Faisal or pay the N60 million bail bond to the Federal Government.

Faisal is also facing separate charges of money laundering in the same court.

The EFCC lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, had prayed the court to make a forfeiture order against the lawmaker, having failed to produce Faisal in court.

Dan-Galadima’s lawyer, Mohammed Sheriff, urged the court, in the last adjourned date, to exercise caution as information available to him revealed that Faisal had been arrested by security agencies.

Earlier, Sheriff, restated that Faisal was arrested in Sokoto by security personnel.

However, Abubakar said he was not aware of his arrest, urging the court to make the forfeiture order.

Justice Abang adjourned the ruling of the committal application until January 25, and also for the hearing of the 1st defendant motion and the adoption of the prosecution final written address.