Court fixes date for hearing of Lagos socialite Fajembola’s N50m suit against Police, Tunde Ayeni

Justice Ipaye Nwachukwu of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Tapa has fixed November 13 for the hearing of a fundamental rights enforcement suit by a Lagos-based socialite, Gail Fajembola against Nigeria Police Force and a former chairman of the defunct Skye Bank Plc, Tunde Ayeni.

Fajembola had instituted the case, seeking judicial intervention over what she described as continuous threats, harassment, and intimidation allegedly orchestrated by the respondents.

The respondents in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/2025, are the Inspector General of Police, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Zone 2), the Commissioner of Police (Lagos State Command), Ogbonna Nweke, Olutoyi Estate Development & Services Ltd, and Tunde Ayeni.

It will be recalled that Ayeni was recently involved in a similar controversy with an Abuja-based lawyer, Adaobi Alagwu, whom he dragged before the Customary Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Dawaki, Abuja over a paternity dispute.

The businessman had asked the court to declare that he was not the father of the baby girl and that no customary law marriage exists between him and Adaobi.

But the court in its judgment declined jurisdiction to entertain the suit on the grounds that it had no jurisdiction to entertain the reliefs sought by Ayeni in the suit as it is trite law that one can’t place something on nothing and expect it to stand.

Fajembola, in her suit, is asking the court to declare that the police have no lawful authority to interfere in a purely civil dispute over possession of an apartment, Flat K9-2, Ocean Parade Towers, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The applicant is also urging the court to hold that any attempt or threat by the police to arrest, detain, or otherwise interfere with her liberty or dignity on account of a private civil disagreement is unconstitutional, unlawful, and an abuse of police powers.

She is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the first to fourth respondents (the police authorities) from further interfering with her constitutionally guaranteed rights to personal liberty, dignity of human person, and freedom of movement, as enshrined under Sections 35(1), 36, 41(1), and 46(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Fajembola is further praying the court to award N50m in damages for what she terms “unlawful and unconstitutional interference with my rights through threats, harassment, and police intimidation.”

In a 10-paragraph affidavit filed in support of the originating motion, deposed to by Olawale Arowosaye, a litigation clerk at BA LAW LLP, the court was informed that the dispute arose from a soured personal relationship between Fajembola and Tunde Ayeni (the 6th respondent).

According to the affidavit, “Tunde Ayeni allowed the applicant to take possession of the apartment in 2016. She spent $45,792 of her funds to furnish it and lived there until she relocated to the United Kingdom in 2019.”

Following her relocation, the apartment was temporarily used as an Airbnb and later leased in 2022 to Expand Global Industries Ltd for a term of one year.

Fajembola maintains that the lease was executed with the full knowledge and verbal consent of the sixth respondent.

But upon the breakdown of their relationship, Fajembola alleges that Tunde Ayeni and Olutoyl Estate Development & Services Ltd. began making demands for her to evict the tenant and surrender possession of the property.

“Rather than pursue lawful eviction through the courts, the 5th and 6th respondents turned to the police to exert unlawful pressure on me, my agent, and the tenant,” Fajembola stated in her affidavit.

She contends that the Nigeria Police Force summoned her and others to their offices where they were allegedly subjected to harassment and intimidation.

She further averred that she was never arrested or detained contrary to various media reports suggesting otherwise.

“I wish to state categorically that I have never been arrested or detained by the police and at no point did I claim ownership of the property or purport to sell it. Those reports are false and malicious,” she said.

Fajembola told the court that she formally handed over the apartment to Ayeni and the real estate firm in April 2025, leaving behind household appliances and furnishings she acquired.

She insists that she has since moved on from the property but continues to be subjected to threats and harassment.

According to her, “The ongoing pressure from the respondents, including unwarranted police involvement and negative media narratives, has made it unsafe for me to visit Lagos and has caused me considerable emotional and psychological distress.”

Also Read

She prayed the court to declare that the use of the police to settle private civil disputes, especially involving property matters, constitutes a violation of her rights and must be stopped.

Meanwhile, Olutoyi Estate Development & Services Ltd, through its lawyer, Legal Resources Alliance, has submitted a formal petition to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, accusing Fajembola of fraudulently converting and leasing out a luxury apartment located at Flat K9-2, Ocean Parade Towers, Banana Island, Lagos.

The petition, dated June 13, 2025, alleged that Ms Fajembola unlawfully took possession of the high-end apartment and subsequently sublet it to third-party tenants without consent, generating rental income estimated to exceed N100m.

According to the petition, “Ms Gail Fajembola was initially permitted to reside in the apartment strictly on humanitarian grounds. This act of kindness was extended to her by our client after she claimed to be homeless and without shelter.”

The legal representatives emphasised that the accommodation granted to Fajembola was never intended to confer any tenancy rights or to authorise her to lease the property to others.

“Our client has now uncovered what appears to be a calculated and sustained scheme,” the petition reads. “Through her company, GIF Energy Resources Limited, Ms. Fajembola leased out the apartment for over three years, collecting substantial rental payments without the knowledge or authorisation of the rightful owner.”

The petitioner accused Fajembola of fraudulently converting the property for personal financial gain, stating that the unauthorised leasing has not only resulted in significant economic losses but has also caused reputational harm to the estate development company.

“It is shocking that someone who was granted access purely out of compassion would proceed to commercialise that access and exploit the property for personal enrichment,” the petition continued.

The document, titled “Re: Petition Against Gail Fajembola and GIF Energy Resources Limited for Fraudulent Conversion and Unauthorised Leasing of Apartment K9-2, Ocean Parade, Banana Island, Lagos,” was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Inspector General of Police on June 17, 2025.

Post Views: 25