Crime

Court fixes date for arraignment of Lebanese firm, four others for alleged forgery

A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed November 26, 2021 for the arraignment of a Lebanese firm, M. El-Kalil & Sons Properties Limited, and four others over alleged forgery.

Justice Daniel Osiagor fixed the date following the failure of the police to produce the defendants in court.

The Inspector-General of Police had charged the firm, Francis I. Uzoaru, Ngozi Giwa-Amu, Obinna Chima and Frank Harden Limited with the alleged offence, in the suit marked FHC/L/152C/21.

According to the charge: Uzoaru, 58, of No 23/25 Martins Street, Balogun, Lagos is Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Frank Harden Limited. Giwa-Amu, 58, of No. 247 Moshood Abiola Way, Ijora, Lagos, is Company Secretary of M. El-Kalil & Sons Properties Limited.

Chima, 50, of No. 247 Moshood Abiola Way, Ijora, Lagos, is the Legal Manager, Operation/Compliance of M. El-Kalil & Sons Properties Limited.

The IGP alleged that they committed the offence between March 2003 and November 2020, in Lagos by conspiring to “make or utter forged document to wit: Deed of transfer dated 2nd November, 1956, in respect of property formerly known as No. 3/5 Bankole Street, Lagos, now known as 33, Balogun Street, Lagos.”

The police said the offence contravened Section 1(2) (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act CAP M17 LFN 2004.

