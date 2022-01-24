Court fixes date for arraignment of Chairman, HEDA Resource Centre

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday, fixed February 7 for the arraignment of Olanrewaju Suraju, Chairman, HEDA Resource Centre, for alleged forgery.

When the matter was called, the prosecuting counsel, A.O. Shuaibu told the court that the business of the day was the arraignment.

However, Muiz Banire, Suraju’s counsel, drew the attention of the court to the fact that his client had not been served with the proof of evidence.

He said his client could not be arraigned on charges of which nature he didn’t know.

Banire added that the prosecution was also yet to respond to their preliminary objection and bail application served since October 2021.

“Up until now, we are yet to be served with the proof of evidence,” he said.

But the prosecuting counsel insisted that the proof of evidence had been filed and served on the defendant.

“My lord, the defendant has been duly served. On the issue of bail, when we get to that bridge, we will cross it,” he said.

The judge, Justice Binta Nyako, said she also had no record of the proof of evidence and that she only had a record of the additional proof of evidence.

Nyako said: “Where is his original proof of evidence?

“As long as I don’t have it, you have not filed it.

“Why are you filing an additional proof of evidence when you don’t have an original proof.”

The prosecution subsequently prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable them properly file and serve their proof of evidence.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/370/21, Suraju is being charged with cyber-stalking for allegedly circulating the fake audio of a phone interview said to have been planted to implicate a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, in the OPL 245 saga.

