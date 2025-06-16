Court fixes date for Akpoti-Uduaghan’s arraignment

The widely publicized arraignment of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan before the Federal High Court, Abuja, for offences under the CyberCrimes could not proceed on Monday due to the absence of personal service of the charge on the defendant.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), all previous efforts to effect personal service on the Senator were unsuccessful, as she was reportedly outside the country.

However, when the matter came up today for the first time, the DPP applied to the court for leave to serve the charge through the Senator’s counsel. The application was granted by the court, and the charge was duly served.

In view of this development, the DPP requested an adjournment to enable proper arraignment, which the court granted. The new date for arraignment is now fixed for June 30th, 2025 before Honourable Justice M.G. Umar (Court 5).

