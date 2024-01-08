Court fines FG N100m for violating Emefiele’s rights

The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has declared the prolonged detention of a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emfiele, without trial as a flagrant violation of his fundamental rights.

The court also slammed a N100m fine against the Federal Government and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission.

It also restrained the FG and its agents from rearresting or detaining Emefiele without an order of court.

The judgment was given in a fundamental human rights suit filed by the former CBN governor following his prolonged detention in the custody of the Department of State Services.

He asked the court to order the respondents to pay him N1bn damages and to restrain them from further arresting and or detaining him.

The ex-CBN boss was arrested on June 10 shortly after his suspension by President Bola Tinubu.

Listed as defendants in the suit were the Federal Government, the Attorney General of the Federation; the EFCC and its chairma