Court extends hearing as Obasa files additional affidavits

An Ikeja High Court on Monday extended the hearing of the suit filed by the reinstated Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, until March 17.

Obasa is challenging the allegations that led to his initial removal as speaker, which include fraud, high-handedness, abuse of office, and gross misconduct.

The respondents in the suit are members of the state assembly and former speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, lead counsel for the House of Assembly, Femi Falana (SAN), informed the court that Obasa’s lead counsel, Afolabi Fasanu (SAN), had earlier in the day, served him further affidavits.

“The claimant’s counsel served us with additional affidavits today, requiring my clients to respond,” Falana said.

Meranda’s lead counsel, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), also informed the court that the documents Falana referred to contained serious fraud allegations against his client.

“There are serious fraud allegations in the further affidavits my learned brother referred to.

“We shall be asking for an adjournment to respond to the new application,” Oyetibo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Olusola Idowu (SAN) also announced appearance as an incoming counsel, to represent the House of Assembly in the case.

Falana thereafter prayed the court to hear application on the change of counsel.

Falana argued that Court of Appeal decision had mandated a trial court to hear application for change of counsel before any other applications could be entertained.

Justice Yetunde Pinheiro, however, held that the hearing of all applications and processes before the court would be taken at once.

Pinheiro ordered all parties to file, serve and exchange their processes before the next adjourned date.

“All the applications will be taken at once.

“All applications including those seeking injunction and those challenging jurisdiction will be heard on March 17.

“The application regarding the change of counsel will also be heard on Monday, along with the counterapplication,” she said.

The court adjourned the case until March 17 for the hearing of various applications filed by the parties.

NAN recalls that Obasa was impeached on January 13 over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office, leading to the deputy speaker’s election as his replacement.

However, on March 3, Obasa was reinstated as speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. Obasa’s return followed Meranda’s resignation.

