A Customary Court sitting in Mapo, Ibadan, on Tuesday dissolved a six-year-old marriage between Alimat Onaolapo and estranged husband, Biliameen, over his refusal to cater for his children.

Delivering judgment, Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court held that no matrimony can withstand a situation in which the head of the home refuses to perform his responsibilities.

“Biliameen had destroyed his marriage by refusing to cater for his wife and children,” the arbitrator said.

He granted custody of the two children to Onaolapo and ordered Biliameen to pay N10,000 as house keep allowance.

Earlier, Onaolapo, who lived at Ile-Shehu, Olomi area in Ibadan said that she filed the suit so as to be free from her husband’s lack of care and love.

”My husband nearly beat me to death in the last six years. He doesn’t care for us.

”My parents paid for my antenatal care for my two children. He does not care about us. He is a selfish man,” she said.

The respondent however, opposed the suit, instead, he prayed the court to plead with his wife to stay.

Biliameen argued that he was just managing the job of a co-operative society and was not buoyant enough to do everything expected of him.

“Please, for the sake of the children, My Lord, beg her to stay,” Biliameen begged court.