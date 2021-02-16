A Customary Court sitting in Mapo in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday dissolved a union between Shakirat Omowonuola and Ahmed, over interference by her mother-in-law in the marriage.

In her response to the divorce petition, Onowonuola, alleged that her mother-in-law turned her into a ‘slave’.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, held that parents were supposed to serve as good advisers to their married children and not be agents of distabilisation.

Odunade condemned Ahmed’s mother for interfering in her son’s marriage.

He, therefore, dissolved the marriage and awarded custody of the only child to Omowonuola.

Okunade ordered Ahmed to pay N5,000 as child support.

Earlier in her petition, Omowonuola said: ”I left my matrimonial home because my mother-in-law turned me into her slave.

”My husband stopped providing for me and my four-year-old son. My lord, Ahmed left me and travelled to Lagos State after losing his job in Ibadan.

”His mother never catered for me. I had to depend on my parents to eat. I worked for his mother to be able to provide food for my child but she refused to pay me my wages,” she alleged.

Ahmed explained that he filed for divorce because his wife was having an affair with a neighbour.

He alleged that Shakirat was already pregnant for another man.

Ahmed prayed the court to grant him custody of the only child because she was an unfit mother.