Court dissolves marriage over husband’s womanising attitude

An Area Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday dissolved the Islamic marriage between one Rashida Bashir and her estranged husband, Bashir Adegboye, over the latter’s womanising attitude.

The Presiding Judge, Hammed Ajumonbi, in his ruling, said that the letter sent by the husband revealed that he agreed to the divorce.

Ajumonbi, therefore, dissolved the marriage and ordered the petitioner to observe three months iddah period in accordance with Islamic rites.

The court granted custody of the two children from the marriage to the wife and ordered that the husband must pay N20,000 monthly for maintenance and feeding of the children.

The husband was also granted unrestricted access to the children whenever he wished, but at reasonable time.

Earlier, the petitioner had told the court that her husband was a womaniser and that he did not have any respect for her while dating other women.

Rashida said that she did not want to get infected with any disease from her husband, considering the rate at which he was womanising.

“He told me that he had two wives before me but the most senior wife later told me that nine women had given birth to children for him.

“These women call me all the time to abuse and curse me, and given the rate at which he womanises, I am tired of the relationship,” she told the court.

