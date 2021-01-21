RelatedPosts No Content Available

The Jos Upper Area Court 3, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, on Thursday, dissolved the marriage between Rakaiya Abdullahi and her husband Sale Adam over the latter’s alleged deceit.

The plaintiff, Rakaiya, a mother of one, filed for divorce, saying both her husband and their marriage counselor, Sale Borno, lied to her about her husband’s imprisonment.

She told the court that both respondents deceitfully tricked her to stay in the marriage after her husband was convicted and imprisoned for an undisclosed crime.

The plaintiff said she decided to stay back after the second respondent, Borno lied to her that her husband was jailed for only three years.

She however, told the court that the counselor turned around at the expiration of three years to inform her that her husband was actually imprisoned for seven years.

Rakaiya pleaded with the court to grant her request for dissolution of the marriage as she did not want to offend God while waiting for her imprisoned husband’s return.

The Judge, Suleiman Lawal, dissolved the marriage as requested by the plaintiff.