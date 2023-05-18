Court dissolves marriage over failed settlement

An Area Court at Center-Igboro Ilorin has dissolved the Islamic marriage between Kafayat Hakeem and Hakeem Raji on the request of the wife.

The presiding judge, Abdulkadir Ahmed, had earlier adjourned the case for the parties to settle their differences and continue with their marriage relationship, but the settlement was not fruitful.

The judge dissolved the marriage, saying: “After careful perusal of the court record and considering the attitude of the respondent, in line with the judicial precedent and the interest of justice.

“The respondent is frustrating the case, therefore the marriage between the parties is dissolved forthwith.

“The petitioner should observe her three months Iddah period according to Islamic injunction before marrying another man”.

The court thereby adjourns the case to June 8, for hearing of child custody and maintenance.

Earlier, the petitioner told the court that the respondent did not approach her or send anybody to her for settlement, therefore insisted on divorce.