Court dissolves marriage on wife’s request

An Area Court in Ilorin on Monday dissolved an Islamic marriage between Abdullahi Mustapha and AbdulWahab Hafsat.

The Presiding Judge, AbdulQadir Umar, gave the order on the insistence of the wife and the agreement of the husband.

Umar said that divorce was among the things that Almighty Allah detested but allowed if the two people involved could not live together in peace.

“Divorce is something that Almighty Allah frowns at but if one of them insists on the excuse that it may cause problem to their relationship, then they are allowed to divorce,” the judge said.

The court dissolved the marriage and ordered that the wife should observe three months `Iddah period’ as prescribed by Shariah.