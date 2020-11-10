An Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday dissolved a four-year-old marriage between Alhaji Azeez Busari, a marabout, and his estranged wife, Kaosara, on grounds that she was hot tempered.

Delivering judgment, Chief Henry Agbaje, the President of the court, held that the court would not watch until there was bloodshed before taking necessary action in any dispute.

Agbaje consequently dissolved the union in the interest of peace and awarded custody of the only child to Kaosara.

He ordered Busari to pay a monthly feeding allowance of N5,000 to Kaosara.

The arbitrator advised men and women intending to marry to properly study their partners before settling down.

Busari had petitioned the court that his wife was causing him so much disaffection and anguish through her constant violent acts at home.

He said: “I probably would not have been in this mess today, if I had heeded the earlier warning signs.

“Kaosara is a devil.

”She was planning to kill my father.

“Kaosara displayed the stuff she was made of when she destroyed my furniture with a cutlass and challenged me to a fight.”

After consenting to the suit, Kaosara, denied most of the allegations leveled against her and instead said her husband was a womaniser.

She said: “Before I married my husband, he lied that he had just one wife.

“However, his first wife soon informed me that I was the sixth wife and that he had previously sent four packing.

“Azeez married two more after me and he charmed all the women who left his home such that no man would ever woo them again.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a mild drama ensued on October 20 outside the court when Busari took cover in the courthouse, alleging that Kaosara brought some people to beat him up.