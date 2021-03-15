A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Monday dissolved a four-year-old marriage between a teacher, Taiwo Akinsola and her husband, Owolabi, on grounds of degrading treatment.

Akinsola, in her petition alleged that Owolabi often strips her naked whenever they had a misunderstanding.

Delivering judgment, Ademola Odunade, the president of the court pronounced the marriage dissolved in accordance with the wishes of the couple.

Odunade granted custody of the only child to Akinsola and ordered Owolabi to pay N5,000 monthly, for the child’s upkeep.

Akinsola in her petition alleged that Owolabi also threatened her life.

“Owolabi beats and strips me naked. He has threatened to deal with me spiritually. He also took some hoodlums to threaten my father,” she said.

Owolabi consented to the divorce.

In his response, Owolabi, an engineer told the court that the petitioner was too temperamental and highly disrespectful.

The respondent said that his wife also denied him of sex.