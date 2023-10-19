Court dissolves four-year-old marriage for lack of love 

An Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, has dissolved a four-year-old marriage between Hafsat Abdullahi and her husband, Adesegun Rufai, for lack of love.

The Judge, Muhammad Wakili, dissolved the marriage in accordance with Islamic Law, following Abdullahi’s prayer for divorce on grounds of lack of love and affection.

Wakili, who said that Rufai had refused to appear in court despite being served, dissolved the marriage under Order 9, Rule 3 of the Area Court Civil Procedure Rules.

He, however, ordered Abdullahi to observe “Iddah” (waiting period) for three months in accordance with Islamic injunction before contracting another marriage.

Earlier, Abdullahi had told the court that she got married to the respondent under Islamic Law in 2019 and that the marriage did not produce any issue.

She said that she was no longer interested in the marriage and begged the court to dissolve the marriage on grounds of lack of love and irreconcilable differences.