Court dissolves five-year-old marriage over husband’s neglect

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Wednesday dissolved the five years marriage between a businesswoman, Fatima Abdulkarim and her estranged husband, Yusuf Danbaba over his neglect.

The Judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu, dissolved the marriage according to Islamic Law, following Abdulkarim’s prayer for divorce on grounds of lack of love and care.

Adamu also ordered Abdulkarim to observe “Iddah”, a waiting period of three months, according to Islamic injunction for a divorcee or widow, before contracting another marriage.

The court had on Oct. 12, urged the couple to sit and discuss their issues and work towards resolving them, adding that no home was free of challenges.

At the resumed hearing, the plaintiff told the court that she had not set her eyes on her husband since the last court hearing, and begged the court to grant her prayer for a divorce.

Earlier, she told the court that she married Danbaba in 2017, according to Islamic Personal Law, but that they had not been blessed with children.

According to her, her husband does not support her financially, adding that she even pays for her medical bills.

“Whenever I talk to him about his responsibilities, it would result to quarrel and he would beat me. I have scars on my body from the beating,” she said.

Abdulkarim accused the respondent of failing to take care of her in the last five years, adding that he moved out of their rented apartment five months ago.

In his response, Danbaba said he did not have any issues with his wife and was doing everything within his capacity for her.

“I cannot force my wife to love me, but I still love her,” he said.