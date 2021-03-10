A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Wednesday dissolved an eight-year-old marriage between Kasim Jibril and his wife, Aisha Musa, on grounds of her hot temper.

Jibril in his petition, prayed the court to dissolve his marriage on grounds that Musa fights him constantly.

Delivering judgment, the presiding judge, Muhammad Adamu ordered the petitioner to observe the “Iddah”(waiting period) for three months before contracting another marriage.

Adamu confirmed and granted the divorce between Jibril and his wife.

Earlier, the petitioner revealed that he married Musa under Islamic Law on Nov. 28, 2013.

He said the marriage was blessed with one child.

” My wife is a troublesome woman, she does not allow me to rest and fights me constantly, due to this I divorce her three times,” he said.

Musa consented to the request for divorce.