A Customary Court sitting in Mapo, Ibadan on Wednesday dissolved an eight-year- old marriage between a hair dresser Bushirat Adeoko and her Olamiji, on grounds of mistrust.

Adeoko in a petition, sought divorce because Olamiji was having an affair.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade said:”there is a likelihood of anarchy in an atmosphere of distrust should both parties reside together”.

Odunade awarded custody of the only child to Adeoko and ordered Olamiji to pay N5,000 as child support.

The court further ordered Olamiji to be responsible for the child’s education and other welfare.

Earlier, Adeoko, who lives in Academy-Olomi area of Ibadan, told the court that her husband was having an affair with his Togolese mistress.

”He has an eight-year-old daughter, I only discovered that after I gave birth to our child. His mother and siblings later apologised to me and told me that Olamiji had a child out of wedlock.

”He abandoned me and his child for 10 months,” she alleged.

Responding, Olamiji opposed the suit, saying: ”I cannot deny the allegations. I still love her. The only problem I have with her is that she does not take good care of our only child”.