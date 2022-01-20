Court dissolves clergy’s marriage over irreconcilable difference

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos has dissolved the 23-year-old marriage between a clergy, Dele Adewale, and his wife, Favour over, irreconcilable differences.

The President of the Court, Adeniyi Koledoye, granted the request of the clergy for divorce on Thursday in his ruling.

He held that the dissolution followed their lack of compatibility.

Koledoye held: “The court has come to the conclusion that the marriage between the couple had broken down irretrievable therefore, the dissolution of their marriage is successful.

“It is proper for both parties to go their separate ways since they are tired of the marriage and all efforts to reconcile them failed.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Dele and Favour Adewale dissolved today.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.”

Koledoye gave custody of the third and fourth children to Favour and ordered Adewale to pay N10,000 monthly for their feeding.

He also ordered Adewale to pay a severance allowance of N150,000 to his wife and also pay N200,000 to enable her get an apartment.

Adewale, 52, told the court that his wife of 23 years wanted him dead.

He said: “She poisoned my food twice.

“My wife forced me to abandon my house due to her threat to kill me.

“She is violent in nature.

“She hits me.”

Favour denied poisoning her husband’s food.

“I never poisoned his food nor hit him,” she said.

The 48-year-old trader said that her husband was an irresponsible father.

The mother of four said that her husband abandoned their matrimonial home for two years.