A Mapo Customary Court, Ibadan, on Wednesday dissolved a 24-year-old marriage between a businesswoman, Tosin Kofi and her husband, Kornankye, on grounds of financial exploitation and battery.

Kofi in her divorce petition, alleged that Kornankye was insensitive and fond of collecting money from her for ”phantom” business plans and squandering it.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade held that Kornankye’s non appearance in court might be considered as acceptance of guilt.

Odunade consequently dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace.

He awarded custody of the three children to Kofi and ordered Kornankye to pay N15,000 as monthly feeding allowance.

Earlier, Kofi said:” I regret marrying Kornankye.

”I bought him two vehicles for commercial purpose. I invested in my husband because he did not have any source of finance.

”He beat me. He drove me out of our apartment when he married a second wife.”

However, Kornankye was not in court when he was called to respond to the allegations.

The court bailiff said that he served hearing notices on the respondent more than three times.