Court dissolves 18-year-old marriage over husband’s lack of care

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Thursday dissolved an 18-year-old marriage between a housewife, Hafizar Saidu and her husband, Aminu Usman over his lack of care.

The Judge, Malam Yahaya Sheshi dissolved the marriage following Saidu’s prayer to the court for a divorce on grounds of lack of care and battery.

Sheshi ordered Saidu to observe “Iddah” which is a waiting period for three months before contracting another marriage.

Earlier, Saidu told the court that she married Usman according to Islamic Personal Law and is blessed with five children.

”Usman does not take care of me or the family, he beats me and accuses me wrongly.

”He went to my family, beat them up and threatened to kill my parents, I have had enough, I want the marriage to be dissolved,” she said.

The respondent however denied the allegations against him and consented to the divorce.

“If I do not divorce her, my life is in danger, her family members beat me up and I was rushed to the hospital for treatment as a result, I pray for the court to grant her wish,” Usman said.