A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between a businesswoman, Fatima Akinpelu, and Azeez on grounds that he wants to use his wife for money ritual

Delivering judgment, Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President, held that there was no need for Akinpelu and Azeez to continue to live together as a couple because they might harm each other.

Odunade consequently granted custody of their 14-year-old child to Akinpelu and ordered Azeez to pay N5,000 as monthly feeding allowance.

The arbitrator also ordered the respondent to pay adequate attention to the child’s education and other basic needs.

Earlier in her account, Akinpelu told the court that she filed the suit because she was afraid of her husband.

She said: “My husband is fetish.

“I soaked my period underwear in a bucket and it disappeared.

“Azeez was the only person who had access to the bucket.

“My lord, he told me that he threw my underwear in the the bush.

“But my investigation showed that he washed off the blood stained area and threw out the underwear.

“He is also an irresponsible man who does not care for his child.”

Azeez consented to the suit, but denied the allegations leveled against him.

Azeez, a spare parts dealer, said: “I am a man of God.

“I have nothing to gain from using Fatima for any ritual.

“Besides, she is wayward and cannot be trusted.

“When I saw the the underwear she soaked, I was disgusted and I threw the content into the bush opposite our house because I wanted to use the bucket.”