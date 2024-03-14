Court dissolves 14-year-old marriage over abandonment

A Shari’a Court in Kano, on Thursday, dissolved the marriage between a driver, Zakari Ghali,48 and Shamsiyya Haruna, 33, on grounds of abandonment.

Haruna lives at Unguwa Uku Quarters Kano.

In her petition, she prayed the court to dissolve her marriage and grant her custody of her children on grounds that Ghali abandoned her and their five children without food.

Delivering a ruling, the Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, said the marriage was dissolved after all efforts to reconcile the couple by the court and their guardians failed.

He earlier ordered Ghali to pay the petitioner N90,000 for his children’s monthly upkeep.

Ghali told the court that he left the house because of the present economic hardship.

“I have no money to cater for my family now. The owner of the car I was using to transport goods took back his car,” he said.