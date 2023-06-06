Court dissolves 14-year-old ‘loveless’ marriage

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, FCT, has dissolved a 14-year-old ‘loveless marriage’ between a businesswoman, Rahinat Ahmed and her former husband, Abdulhakim Aliyu.

The judge, Malam Ibrahim Rufai dissolved the marriage according to Islamic law, following Ahmed’s prayer for divorce on grounds of lack of love.

Rufai said under Islamic law, it was permitted for a wife to seek divorce by way of “khuli” and when it happens and the husband accepts, it amounts to a single divorce.

Khuli is a procedure through which woman can divorce herself from her husband in Islam by returning the dowry and everything she received from him during their living together.

The judge further said that the respondent had earlier refused to collect anything from the petitioner but accepted to divorce her.

”It is clear that the respondent has accepted the divorce, I hereby confirm the divorce and the marriage dissolved,” the Judge said.

Rufai ordered Ahmed to observe “Iddah” which is a waiting period to be observed for three months before contracting another marriage.

Earlier, the petitioner had told the court that she got married to the respondent under Islamic law in May, 2009 and was blessed with eight children.

Ahmed said she was tired of the marriage and all efforts made to make it work proved abortive.

She, however, applied for a divorce on March 17, based on khuli and on grounds of dislikeness.

The petitioner also offered the respondent N5,000 to be divorced under Khuli but the respondent refused to accept the money.

The respondent, who consented to the divorce, said that he does not want anything from the petitioner.