Court dissolves 12-year-old marriage over lack of love, care

A Grade 1 Area Court, Lugbe, Abuja , on Thursday, dissolved a 12-year-old marriage between businesswoman Maryam Shaibu and her husband Adamu Nasiru over lack of love and care.

The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, dissolved the marriage according to Islamic Law, following Shaibu’s prayer for divorce on grounds of lack of love and care.

Kagarko also ordered Shaibu to observe “Iddah”, which is a-three month period of observation after the judgment before contracting another marriage.

Earlier, the petitioner, Shaibu, told the court that she got married to Nasiru under Islamic law in 2013, and the union produced two children.

She said that Nasiru moved out of the house since October 2022, because of ”a little misunderstanding” abandoning her and the children to cater for themselves.

She said that the issue had lingered for so long, adding that in spite of family intervention, the situation had not changed.

”We have been separated for years now and I have been solely taking care of the children without any maintenance from him.

“I am no longer interested in the marriage because there is no love anymore,” she told the court.

She therefore prayed the court to dissolve the marriage on the said ground.

The respondent, however, consented to the divorce request.

