Court dissolves 12-year-old marriage on grounds of wife battering

A Jos Central Area Court on Wednesday dissolved a 12-year-old marriage between Ngozi Kali and Kelechi Nwosu on grounds of wife battering.

In the petition, Kalu also accused her husband of violent acts, threat to life and also destruction of property.

Delivering judgment, a panel of judges, led by Malam Ghazali Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan, dissolved the marriage,

They asked the respondent to stay away from the petitioner.

Earlier, she said she married Nwosu in 2010.

”I never got pregnant throughout the 12 years I was married to him. He asked me to leave the house because he was bringing in his another woman.

”He blew my investment and seized some of my property/ He is slowly killing me through constant battery and lack of care.”