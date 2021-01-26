An Ile–Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday, dissolved an 11-year-old marriage between a fashion designer, man, Tajudeen Olufade and Bukola on grounds of frequent nagging.

In his petition, Olufade, accused Bukola of wanting him dead.

Delivering judgment, Chief Henry Agbaje, the President of the court held that he dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace.

Agbaje awarded custody of the two children produced to Bukola and ordered Olufade to pay N10,000 monthly, for their upkeep.

He also ordered Olufade to pay for the children’s education and other basic needs.

Earlier, Olufade said, “I am lucky to be alive. One night I got home late and my wife raised an alarm in the neighbourhood, calling me a thief.

”I would have been lynched that night by a mob. My lord, Bukola engages in physical combats with neighbours or myself.

“Due to Bukola’s hostility, we were ejected four times because landlords could not cope with her monstrous attitudes.

“In fact, I abandoned the house to her for eight months at some point,” Olufade said.

In her response, Bukola, opposed the prayer for divorce.

“Olufade is not a responsible husband. He only gives me N300 for feeding for the whole family a day. He also lies to his parents on the actual money he gives for feeding,” she said.