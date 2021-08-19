Court dissolves 10-year-old marriage over wife’s stealing habit

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Thursday dissolved a 10-year-old marriage over wife’s penchant for stealing.

A 45-year-old businessman, Mr Mutiu Bamgbose, in his petition also accused his wife, Aliyah, of infidelity.

Delivering judgment, the president of the court, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, held that it was obvious from available testimony and the respondent’s refusal to appear in court that the marriage had hit the rocks

“Throughout the duration of this case, the respondent refused to honour court processes despite been served severally.

“Therefore, the court has no other choice than to dissolve the marriage.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mr Mutiu and Mrs Aliyah Bamgbose dissolved today.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested. The court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours,” he said.

Koledoye gave custody of the twins (girls) to the respondent and ordered Bamgbose to be paying N10,000 monthly for their feeding.

The president gave the custody of the male child to the petitioner.

Bamgbose said: “My wife is a thief. She is not always satisfied with what I give her; she keeps stealing my money at will.

“The most painful was when she stole my N3 million and squandered it.

“Because of her habit, I started keeping my money in the ceiling but she will still enter the ceiling and steal it.

“When I could no longer condole it, I opened a bank account and she became angry and made life miserable for me.

“It was obvious that my wife does not love me; she is just after my money.”

The man also accused his wife, who failed to appear in court after being summoned severally, of adultery.

“She started having affairs with a married man in our community. I approached the man and warned him seriously to desist from my wife,” he told the court.

The petitioner said that his wife abandoned her matrimonial home and took away all his belongings.

“I came home from work and found my house empty. She had packed away all my property leaving only the chairs.

“She took our twin daughters with her and left the boy behind.

“Aliyah is fetish. One day I opened her bag, saw a charm, I took it to the head of my family. She was summoned but she could not explain how she got the charm.

